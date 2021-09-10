Overview of Dr. Wafaa Hanna, MD

Dr. Wafaa Hanna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Hanna works at Beaumont Primary Care in Roseville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.