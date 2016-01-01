Overview

Dr. Wagdy Girgis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Girgis works at Wagdy F Girgis MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.