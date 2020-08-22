Overview of Dr. Wagdy Kades, MD

Dr. Wagdy Kades, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Kades works at Wagdy W. Kades M.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.