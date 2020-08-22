See All Rheumatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Wagdy Kades, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wagdy Kades, MD

Dr. Wagdy Kades, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Kades works at Wagdy W. Kades M.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kades' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wagdy W. Kades M.d. Inc.
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 775, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 484-5397
  2. 2
    Wagdy W Kades MD Inc
    201 S Alvarado St Ste 626, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 484-5397

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wagdy Kades, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326080060
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    • University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wagdy Kades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kades has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kades accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kades works at Wagdy W. Kades M.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kades’s profile.

    Dr. Kades has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kades on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kades. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kades.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

