Dr. Wageh Azer, MD
Overview of Dr. Wageh Azer, MD
Dr. Wageh Azer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center
Dr. Azer works at
Dr. Azer's Office Locations
Optum-Glendale225 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful physician , one you can trust , I recommended him to all my family and friends
About Dr. Wageh Azer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1477501799
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Azer speaks Arabic.
