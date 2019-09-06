Dr. Wah Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wah Lee, DO
Overview of Dr. Wah Lee, DO
Dr. Wah Lee, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
- 1 17 Elizabeth St Ste 601, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 966-8889
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
after 2 months of tests and awful drugs I found Dr Lee and within one visit my pain was almost completely gone, after visit 2-- a vague feeling barely there--I look forward to more. without complaining he noticed my hands were swollen-- an acupuncture treatment took care of that-- astonishing. its different than any treatment I've ever had, truly holistic. Dr Lee is focused and amazingly skillful. The office and staff are very pleasant, scheduling is easy.
About Dr. Wah Lee, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154355253
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.