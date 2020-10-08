Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahaj Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wahaj Ahmed, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc.3303 E Baseline Rd Ste 208, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 917-1996
Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 155, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 321-2000
Valley Sleep Center4555 E Inverness Ave Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (602) 300-9158
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Ahmed for both pulmonology issues and sleep issues. There are many times I forget to ask questions during our visits. When I do, I call and leave a message for the medical assistant. Many times, Dr. Ahmed calls me back directly. It is so refreshing to have a doctor who actually cares enough to make sure there is no miscommunication. I am very happy with Dr. Ahmed. He may seem stoic, but he is a good doctor who cares about his patients.
About Dr. Wahaj Ahmed, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Wesley Junior College
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
