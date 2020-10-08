See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Wahaj Ahmed, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.6 (7)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wahaj Ahmed, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ahmed works at DESERT PULMONARY & SLEEP CONSULTANTS PLC in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc.
    3303 E Baseline Rd Ste 208, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-1996
  2. 2
    Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc
    2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 155, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 321-2000
  3. 3
    Valley Sleep Center
    4555 E Inverness Ave Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 300-9158

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Banner Ironwood Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 08, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Ahmed for both pulmonology issues and sleep issues. There are many times I forget to ask questions during our visits. When I do, I call and leave a message for the medical assistant. Many times, Dr. Ahmed calls me back directly. It is so refreshing to have a doctor who actually cares enough to make sure there is no miscommunication. I am very happy with Dr. Ahmed. He may seem stoic, but he is a good doctor who cares about his patients.
    Bernadette — Oct 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Wahaj Ahmed, MD
    About Dr. Wahaj Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649271453
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Wesley Junior College
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

