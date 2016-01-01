Overview of Dr. Wahba Wahba, MD

Dr. Wahba Wahba, MD is a Pulmonologist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Wahba works at Sleep Wake Disorder Center in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL, Port Orange, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.