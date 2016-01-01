Dr. Wahba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahba Wahba, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wahba Wahba, MD is a Pulmonologist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Sleep-wake Disorder Center of Daytona PA810 Wildwood St Ste 1, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 258-7100
Rena M Robbins MD621 S Nova Rd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 258-7100
- 3 3949 S Nova Rd, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 258-7100
- 4 4869 Palm Coast Pkwy NW Unit 4, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 258-7100
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Wahba Wahba, MD
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Wahba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahba has seen patients for Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wahba speaks Arabic.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahba. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.