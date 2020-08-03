See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Cary, NC
Dr. Waheed Bajwa, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
1.8 (44)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Waheed Bajwa, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from King Edward Medical University.

Dr. Bajwa works at Cary Behavioral Health in Cary, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC and Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cary Behavioral Health PC
    160 NE Maynard Rd Ste 200, Cary, NC 27513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 466-7540
  2. 2
    Cary Behavioral Health
    500 Holly Springs Rd Ste 103, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 466-7540
  3. 3
    701 Exposition Pl Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 940-4867

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Withdrawal
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Binge Eating Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Drug Withdrawal
Family Psychotherapy
Group Psychotherapy
Marital Therapy
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Outpatient Psychiatry
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychosis
Psychotherapy Services
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Stress Management
Tobacco Withdrawal
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Aug 03, 2020
    Dr Bajwa and his clinical staff are wonderful! I can’t understand these low ratings! There are occasional problems with the front desk staff (not helpful, not good at their jobs) but that seems to be resolved now. I would highly recommend this practice.
    Susie B — Aug 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Waheed Bajwa, MD
    About Dr. Waheed Bajwa, MD

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1487607123
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center
    • Mayo Hosp Pakistan
    • King Edward Medical University
    • Psychiatry
