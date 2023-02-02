Overview of Dr. Waheed Zehri, MD

Dr. Waheed Zehri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They completed their residency with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center



Dr. Zehri works at Desert Oasis Medical Center in Bullhead City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.