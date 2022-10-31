Dr. Wahid Kassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wahid Kassar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wahid Kassar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lisle, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Kassar works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group1019 School St, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 653-4526
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 419, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 653-4526
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr KASSAR for years and highly recommend him. Above all he shows patients with diabetes that he cares. He is not a provider who feels it is not a privilege to see him. He understands this is a DAILY disorder with no cure. He is a gentleman.
About Dr. Wahid Kassar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1144203647
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- St. Barnabas Hospital - New York
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
