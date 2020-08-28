Dr. Wahid Wassef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wahid Wassef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wahid Wassef, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1441 N 12th St Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5700
-
2
Umass Memorial Med Ctr Gastro55 Lake Ave N Ste S6105, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-2846
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Wassef is awesome! He’s many procedures on me and followed through with post check ups. He really explains everything that is going on with you until you really know what he is saying. He cares and shows it. He responds to my questions right away on my chart. He is “the dude” to see!
About Dr. Wahid Wassef, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1922080803
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
