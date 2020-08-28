Overview

Dr. Wahid Wassef, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.