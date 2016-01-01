See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Eureka, CA
Dr. Wahidullah Wahidullah, MD

Internal Medicine
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wahidullah Wahidullah, MD

Dr. Wahidullah Wahidullah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Colusa Medical Center, Mad River Community Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Wahidullah works at Redwood Urgent Care in Eureka, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wahidullah's Office Locations

    Option Care of Eureka
    2440 23rd St, Eureka, CA 95501 (707) 298-2011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colusa Medical Center
  • Mad River Community Hospital
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

    About Dr. Wahidullah Wahidullah, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    • 1083640213
    Education & Certifications

    • Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    • Internal Medicine
