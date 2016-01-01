See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Farmington, CT
Dr. Wahila Alam, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Wahila Alam, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    135 Dowling Way # W, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-8400
  2. 2
    Brookview Icf
    130 Loomis Dr, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 521-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality

Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Vaccination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Wahila Alam, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215128202
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wahila Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

