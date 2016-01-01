See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Palmdale, CA
Dr. Wahwah Chu, MD

Internal Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wahwah Chu, MD

Dr. Wahwah Chu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. 

Dr. Chu works at Heritage Sierra Medical Group in Palmdale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Sierra Medical Group
    38636 Medical Center Dr Ste C, Palmdale, CA 93551 (661) 273-0100
  2. 2
    Heritage Sierra Medical Group of Palmdale
    39115 Trade Center Dr # 130, Palmdale, CA 93551 (661) 273-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Limb Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Limb Pain

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Limb Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Cold Sore
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Pulmonary Function Test
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Wahwah Chu, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Burmese and Mandarin
    • 1891018719
    Education & Certifications

    • St John's Episcopal Hospital
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wahwah Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chu works at Heritage Sierra Medical Group in Palmdale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chu’s profile.

    Dr. Chu speaks Burmese and Mandarin.

    Dr. Chu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

