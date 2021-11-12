Dr. Wai Chan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wai Chan, DO
Overview
Dr. Wai Chan, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with Advanced Desert Dermatology- MidWestern OPTI
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
-
1
Inspira Dermatology13633 37th Ave Ste 4A, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (929) 205-3503Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Chan is super nice and give me very detailed introduction about my problem, really help me a lot and I really recommend everyone go to meet her if you have skin problem.
About Dr. Wai Chan, DO
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- English
- 1033354428
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Desert Dermatology- MidWestern OPTI
- North Shore University Hospital At Plainview
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
