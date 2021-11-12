Overview

Dr. Wai Chan, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with Advanced Desert Dermatology- MidWestern OPTI



Dr. Chan works at Inspira Dermatology in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.