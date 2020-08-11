See All Pediatricians in Newburgh, NY
Dr. Wai Lau, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wai Lau, MD

Dr. Wai Lau, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.

Dr. Lau works at Riaz A Chaudhry MD PC in Newburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riaz A Chaudhry MD PC
    5159 Route 9w, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 565-5880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pilonidal Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 11, 2020
    Dr. Lau is amazing with our little kids, right from birth. He listens, gives advice in a gentle way, and provides information. The office is tidy and sanitary. Making an appointment is easy and we are always seen right away when a child isn't feeling well.
    Crisan Crozzoli — Aug 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wai Lau, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598862955
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wai Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

