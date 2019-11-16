Overview

Dr. Wai Lee, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at CFMG-ADVANCED LAPAROSCOPIC SURGICAL ASSOCIATION in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Sphincterotomy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.