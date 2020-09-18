Dr. Wai Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wai Ma, MD
Overview
Dr. Wai Ma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Ma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
GI Excellence9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 941-1416
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ma?
Koi
About Dr. Wai Ma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1720039910
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College - Thomas Jefferson University
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- State University Of New York
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.