Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waichi Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Waichi Wong, MD
Dr. Waichi Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Leslie S T Fang MD PC151 Merrimac St Fl 3, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 742-2054
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor ever!!!!!!! Goes above and beyond she is now family Whether we like it or not! Very thorough very kind and very knowledgeable.. she helped my father with his kidney transplant more than 10 years ago and became family ever since..
About Dr. Waichi Wong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1225019342
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
