Dr. Taylor Waitman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Waitman, DO
Overview of Dr. Taylor Waitman, DO
Dr. Taylor Waitman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN.
Dr. Waitman works at
Dr. Waitman's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-7701
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waitman?
About Dr. Taylor Waitman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1649700501
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waitman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waitman works at
Dr. Waitman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.