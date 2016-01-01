Dr. Faheem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wajahat Faheem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wajahat Faheem, MD
Dr. Wajahat Faheem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woonsocket, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KENNEDY-KING COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center.
Dr. Faheem's Office Locations
Landmark Medical Center Inc115 Cass Ave, Woonsocket, RI 02895 Directions (401) 769-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Landmark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wajahat Faheem, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1053323691
Education & Certifications
- KENNEDY-KING COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faheem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faheem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faheem has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Bipolar Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faheem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faheem speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Faheem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faheem.
