Dr. Wajahat Hussain, DO
Overview of Dr. Wajahat Hussain, DO
Dr. Wajahat Hussain, DO is a Pulmonologist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 310, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 201, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Hussain for about 7 years. I don't need to see him in person every year. But what he has offered is The American Lung Association offers free CT. Scans to former smokers. I go in yearly, and every year has been clean. Not this year. I can honestly say that Dr. Hussain has saved my life. He has been right on top of all my testing, and is readily available through mychart.
About Dr. Wajahat Hussain, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1730318858
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago
- Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago
- Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
