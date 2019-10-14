Overview

Dr. Wajde Dabah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Dabah works at PAIN THERAPY ASSOCIATES LIMITED in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.