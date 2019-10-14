See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Wajde Dabah, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (37)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Wajde Dabah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Dabah works at PAIN THERAPY ASSOCIATES LIMITED in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Therapy Associates Limited
    3200 W Higgins Rd Ste 101, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 352-5511
  2. 2
    Pain Therapy Associates, Ltd.
    455 S Roselle Rd Ste 104, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 352-5511
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Pain Therapy Associates
    4753 N Broadway St Ste 1025, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 352-5511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Back Pain
Central Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Central Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Central Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 14, 2019
    Been with Dr. Dabah for a while due to on-going pain situation. He is the best I have found and would highly recommend. He listens, answers questions so you understand and then treats your pain. Would highly recommend!!
    MK-Bloomingdale — Oct 14, 2019
    About Dr. Wajde Dabah, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1194024984
    Education & Certifications

    • San Francsico Genl Hosp-UC San Francisco
    • University of Chicago
    • St Joseph Hospital
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
