Dr. Wajeeha Razaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wajeeha Razaq, MD
Overview of Dr. Wajeeha Razaq, MD
Dr. Wajeeha Razaq, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Harmon Memorial Hospital, Norman Regional Hospital and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Razaq works at
Dr. Razaq's Office Locations
-
1
Ou Health Sciences Center800 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4022Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Univ of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center1200 Everett Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-2429
Hospital Affiliations
- Arbuckle Memorial Hospital
- Harmon Memorial Hospital
- Norman Regional Hospital
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Razaq?
About Dr. Wajeeha Razaq, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1265619530
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razaq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razaq accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razaq works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Razaq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razaq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.