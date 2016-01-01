Overview of Dr. Wajeeha Razaq, MD

Dr. Wajeeha Razaq, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Harmon Memorial Hospital, Norman Regional Hospital and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Razaq works at RESTRICTED TO STATE EMPLOYEE DUTIES in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.