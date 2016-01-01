See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Wajeeha Saeed, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Wajeeha Saeed, MD

Dr. Wajeeha Saeed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Saeed works at TEXAS TECH MEDICAL CENTER in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saeed's Office Locations

    Paul L. Foster School of Medicine
    4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-5850
    University Medical Center of El Paso
    4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-5200
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Wajeeha Saeed, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578818464
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
