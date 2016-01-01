See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Rosemead, CA
Dr. Wakelin McNeel III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Wakelin McNeel III, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Rosemead, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wakelin McNeel III, MD

Dr. Wakelin McNeel III, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rosemead, CA. 

Dr. McNeel III works at BHC Alhambra Hospital in Rosemead, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
4.5 (24)
View Profile

Dr. McNeel III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    BHC Alhambra Hospital
    4619 Rosemead Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 286-1191

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Suicidal Ideation
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McNeel III?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wakelin McNeel III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wakelin McNeel III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McNeel III to family and friends

    Dr. McNeel III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McNeel III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wakelin McNeel III, MD.

    About Dr. Wakelin McNeel III, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730192931
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wakelin McNeel III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeel III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNeel III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNeel III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McNeel III works at BHC Alhambra Hospital in Rosemead, CA. View the full address on Dr. McNeel III’s profile.

    Dr. McNeel III has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNeel III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeel III. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeel III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeel III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeel III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wakelin McNeel III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.