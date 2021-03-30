Overview

Dr. Waldo Acebo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Higher Institute Of Med Science.



Dr. Acebo works at Acebo Health Center in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.