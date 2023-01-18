Overview

Dr. Waldo Bracy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bracy works at Gastroenterology Associates of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.