Overview of Dr. Waldo Feng, MD

Dr. Waldo Feng, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Feng works at Pediatric Urology of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Phimosis and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.