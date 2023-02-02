Overview of Dr. Waldo Floyd, MD

Dr. Waldo Floyd, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School Of Med|Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Floyd works at OrthoGeorgia - Macon in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.