Dr. Waldo Floyd, MD
Overview of Dr. Waldo Floyd, MD
Dr. Waldo Floyd, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School Of Med|Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Floyd's Office Locations
Macon3708 Northside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-4206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
The wait to see Dr. Floyd can be long. However, he is worth the wait!
About Dr. Waldo Floyd, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013027267
Education & Certifications
- Roosevelt Hosp/Columbia
- Harvard Combined or Surg Res Program|Harvard Combined Orth Res|Johns Hopkins Hsp
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Emory University|Emory University School Of Med|Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta
- Orthopedic Surgery
