Dr. Waldtraut Jedamski, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (8)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Waldtraut Jedamski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jedamski works at Innovative Pain Treatment Solutions. in Temecula, CA with other offices in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Pain Treatment Solutions.
    27412 Enterprise Cir W Ste 102, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 694-6367
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    1264 E Latham Ave Ste 100, Hemet, CA 92543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 925-3600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 28, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Jedamski’s for two years. She is extremely knowledgeable about her speciality and is a caring and kind physician. She listens to me, makes solid suggestions, and is always prompt with my medications. My husband attends my appointments with me, as we find having two people listen is better than one. Dr. Jadamski has always been receptive to both our questions and is extremely clear with her explanations and intent. I give her credit for excelling in a Pain Management position and still maintaining a sense of humor, sincere empathy for those in need of her skills and her devotion to her patients. I’d give Dr. Jadamski FIVE STARS for her outstanding commitment to her profession and to us, her patients!
    Barbara Myers — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Waldtraut Jedamski, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891726535
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jedamski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jedamski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jedamski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jedamski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jedamski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jedamski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jedamski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

