Overview of Dr. Waleed Bolad, MD

Dr. Waleed Bolad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia



Dr. Bolad works at Centerwell Downtown in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.