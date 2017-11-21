Dr. Waleed Elyaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elyaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waleed Elyaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Waleed Elyaman, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Elyaman works at
Locations
1
Absolute Elder Care6041 SW 54th St Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 857-8417Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Absolute Quick Care / Urgent Care Ocala Fl1665 Sw Highway 484, Ocala, FL 34473 Directions (352) 693-5900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elyaman?
I was impressed with his professional demeanor as well as his devotion to his Patients, He came to my home on a Sunday morning to meet with me and discuss any concerns I might have had with my health. He made me feel quite comfortable due to his wonderful “bedside” manner. The first meeting went well and I feel very positive about having him for my doctor ?????
About Dr. Waleed Elyaman, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376733378
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Annapolis Family Medicine
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elyaman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elyaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elyaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elyaman works at
Dr. Elyaman speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Elyaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elyaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elyaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elyaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.