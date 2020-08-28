Dr. Waleed Ezzat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezzat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waleed Ezzat, MD
Dr. Waleed Ezzat, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.
Boston Center for Facial Plastics425 Boylston St Fl 3, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 414-4980
- Boston Medical Center
Rhinoplasty has been a procedure I wanted done since high school. I always hated my nose and had a bump and wide lower part of my nose. Finally, at the age of 31, I scheduled a consultation with Dr Ezzat. I sent an email and Carla immediately responded. She scheduled an appt for a consultation with Dr. Ezzat. Right when he walked in the room, I felt comfortable. He is a true professional and knew exactly what I wanted. I knew right away that he was the surgeon I would choose. I told him I wanted a natural looking nose that fits my face and he agreed. I also needed my breathing improved so I had a septo rhinoplasty. After the consultation, I met Carla (his assistant) in person and she was so sweet. She walked me through the process, payment Etc. and made me feel comfortable about the procedure. Surgery went smoothly and Dr Ezzat and Carla are always available to answer questions any time I have them. I am in LOVE with my results 9 months later. I highly recommend Dr. Ezzat!
- 1821118837
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Jefferson University Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
