Overview of Dr. Waleed Lashin, MD

Dr. Waleed Lashin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, St. Mary’s General Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lashin works at Internal Medicine & Geriatrics in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.