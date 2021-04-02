Dr. Waleed Mourad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mourad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waleed Mourad, MD
Overview of Dr. Waleed Mourad, MD
Dr. Waleed Mourad, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center|St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital|University Of Mississippi Medical Center|University of South Florida
Dr. Mourad's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 526-4770
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Great Doctor. Very Knowledgeable, excellent communication and compassionate.
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Beth Israel Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center|St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital|University Of Mississippi Medical Center|University of South Florida
- Radiation Oncology
