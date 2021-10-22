Overview

Dr. Waleed Shindy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Shindy works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.