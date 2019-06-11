Dr. Waleska Galindez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galindez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waleska Galindez, MD
Overview of Dr. Waleska Galindez, MD
Dr. Waleska Galindez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Galindez works at
Dr. Galindez's Office Locations
Alliance Healthcare Clinic Corp4311 Anderson Rd, Orlando, FL 32812 Directions (407) 737-8575
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galindez has been my MD for more than a year. Recently I changed HMO, which Dr. Galindez don't take. I made several calls until I was able to go back to Dr. Galindez. She is very professional. Explain everything in details and don't let you go until all your worries and concerns are taking care of. I recomend my doctors to anybody, no doubts about it.
About Dr. Waleska Galindez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619059847
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galindez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galindez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galindez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galindez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Galindez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galindez.
