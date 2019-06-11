Overview of Dr. Waleska Galindez, MD

Dr. Waleska Galindez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Galindez works at Alliance Healthcare Clinic Corp in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.