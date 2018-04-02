Overview

Dr. Walford Lindo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lindo works at Prism Dental PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.