Dr. Wali Danesh, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Wali Danesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wali Danesh, MD
Dr. Wali Danesh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Dr. Danesh works at
Dr. Danesh's Office Locations
-
1
Danesh Medical Office PC1611 Creekside Dr Ste 104, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 773-9222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Danesh?
Amazing doctor and healer. I've seen Dr Danesh many times over the years. He takes his time to listen to your medical concerns and his diagnosis and treatment plan are always accurate and effective. He genuinely cares about his patients medical needs and never rushes you out the door. He is the best doctor to see for back pain for sure!
About Dr. Wali Danesh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1598789463
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danesh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danesh works at
Dr. Danesh speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Danesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.