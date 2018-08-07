See All Psychiatrists in Bronx, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Wali Mohammad, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Bronx, NY
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wali Mohammad, MD

Dr. Wali Mohammad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College, West Pakistan and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Mohammad works at Wali Mohammad MD in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mohammad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wali Mohammad MD
    2880 Baisley Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 918-9158
  2. 2
    Maria O Kalafatic MD
    1575 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 918-9158
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phobia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Phobia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 07, 2018
    I find the Dr a good listener. Not rushed out. The staff also excellent. When needed paperwork they were kind and did it very quickly. Office very clean and in a home. No bldg to travel in. Also a psychologist upstairs if u need. All in one business!!!! With kind people!!!!
    Joseph A. in Bronx, NY — Aug 07, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Wali Mohammad, MD
    About Dr. Wali Mohammad, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437159548
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Catholic Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Nishtar Medical College, West Pakistan
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wali Mohammad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohammad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohammad works at Wali Mohammad MD in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mohammad’s profile.

    Dr. Mohammad has seen patients for Phobia, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohammad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

