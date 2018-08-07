Overview of Dr. Wali Mohammad, MD

Dr. Wali Mohammad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College, West Pakistan and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Mohammad works at Wali Mohammad MD in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.