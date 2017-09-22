Dr. Walid Abou-Assi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abou-Assi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walid Abou-Assi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walid Abou-Assi, MD
Dr. Walid Abou-Assi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from St Joseph's University and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Abou-Assi's Office Locations
Nephrology Specialists PC5320 Patterson Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 445-8744
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Calm, caring, reassuring, the nicest man ever
About Dr. Walid Abou-Assi, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital
- St Joseph's University
- Nephrology
