Overview of Dr. Walid Ayoub, MD

Dr. Walid Ayoub, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Ayoub works at DIVISION OF GASTROENTEROLOGY USC in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.