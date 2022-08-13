Dr. Walid Bader, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walid Bader, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walid Bader, DO
Dr. Walid Bader, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Bader works at
Dr. Bader's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Med Prac Dba Ne Med Center2 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 977-4210
-
2
The Medical Group Inc77 Herrick St Ste 101, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I have ever had since my pediatrician!
About Dr. Walid Bader, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Khmer
- 1134184161
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bader works at
Dr. Bader speaks Arabic and Khmer.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.