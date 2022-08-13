See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Peabody, MA
Dr. Walid Bader, DO

Internal Medicine
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Walid Bader, DO

Dr. Walid Bader, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Bader works at Harvard Vangaurd Medical Assoc in Peabody, MA with other offices in Beverly, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bader's Office Locations

    Northeast Med Prac Dba Ne Med Center
    2 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 977-4210
    The Medical Group Inc
    77 Herrick St Ste 101, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 927-4110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Dyslipidemia
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Dyslipidemia
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Essential Tremor
Fever
Gout
Heart Disease
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Purpura
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Spermatocele
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 13, 2022
    Best doctor I have ever had since my pediatrician!
    — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Walid Bader, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Khmer
    NPI Number
    • 1134184161
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walid Bader, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

