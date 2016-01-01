Dr. Walid Fawaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fawaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walid Fawaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walid Fawaz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hopewell, VA. They graduated from Public Administration of the University of Tanta and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Southside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fawaz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia South Psychiatric & Family Services207 N 4th Ave, Hopewell, VA 23860 Directions (804) 430-3448
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Southside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fawaz?
About Dr. Walid Fawaz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1477714111
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College
- Public Administration of the University of Tanta
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fawaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fawaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fawaz works at
Dr. Fawaz has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fawaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fawaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fawaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fawaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fawaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.