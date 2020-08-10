See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Goshen, IN
Dr. Walid Hadid, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Walid Hadid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. They graduated from Damascus Univ. School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Hadid works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen Center for Cancer Care
    200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 364-2888
  2. 2
    Iu Health Goshen Physicians
    1855 S Main St Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 533-7476

  • Augusta University Medical Center

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Lung Nodule
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Lung Nodule

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Aug 10, 2020
    Very knowledgable . . . explained things thoroughly . . . Timely When Visting Patient In Hospital . . . Made referrals when necessary . . . Timely On In-Office Follow-Up . . . It would be helpful if Goshen Health Could find another Pulmonologist to help ease the case load for Dr. Hadid . . .
    Scot Shearer — Aug 10, 2020
    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    • English, Arabic
    • 1871549816
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Cook County Hosp Chicago
    • Damascus Univ. School of Medicine
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Dr. Walid Hadid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadid works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hadid’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadid.

