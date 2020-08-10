Dr. Walid Hadid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walid Hadid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walid Hadid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. They graduated from Damascus Univ. School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Hadid works at
Locations
Goshen Center for Cancer Care200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (574) 364-2888
Iu Health Goshen Physicians1855 S Main St Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (574) 533-7476
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgable . . . explained things thoroughly . . . Timely When Visting Patient In Hospital . . . Made referrals when necessary . . . Timely On In-Office Follow-Up . . . It would be helpful if Goshen Health Could find another Pulmonologist to help ease the case load for Dr. Hadid . . .
About Dr. Walid Hadid, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1871549816
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cook County Hosp Chicago
- Damascus Univ. School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine
