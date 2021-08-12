Overview of Dr. Walid Kassir, MD

Dr. Walid Kassir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Upmc East.



Dr. Kassir works at Sung & Ward Inc in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Chronic Glomerulonephritis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.