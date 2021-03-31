Overview of Dr. Walid Mangal, DO

Dr. Walid Mangal, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.



Dr. Mangal works at Florida Vision Institute in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Jupiter, FL and Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.