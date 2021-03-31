See All Ophthalmologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Walid Mangal, DO

Ophthalmology
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Walid Mangal, DO

Dr. Walid Mangal, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.

Dr. Mangal works at Florida Vision Institute in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Jupiter, FL and Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mangal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Vision Institute
    1050 SE Monterey Rd, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 283-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Port St Lucie
    1751 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 337-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Florida Vision Institute
    1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 659-9700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Jupiter location
    600 University Blvd Ste 100, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 839-2780
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Tradition
    10050 SW Innovation Way, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 345-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chorioretinal Scars
Macular Edema
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Stye
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star (9)
4 Star (0)
3 Star (0)
2 Star (1)
1 Star (0)

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Walid Mangal, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Pashto, Persian and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1659529055
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bert M. Glaser National Retina Institute
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    • Franklin Square Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walid Mangal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mangal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mangal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mangal has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

