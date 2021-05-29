Dr. Walid Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walid Saleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walid Saleh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University
Dr. Saleh works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Reproductive Endocrinology (formerly Sher Institute Dallas)7777 Forest Ln Ste C638, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-6686
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleh?
Dr Saleh and his team is wonderful. They are caring and good at what they do. You can see results definitely.
About Dr. Walid Saleh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417960022
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Henry Ford Hospital
- American University of Beirut
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh has seen patients for Female Infertility, Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.