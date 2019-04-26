Overview

Dr. Wallace Abel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Abel works at Belleville Family Medical Association in Belleville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.